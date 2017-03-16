Crestwood Debates Prop C Property Tax Increase

CRESTWOOD, MO. (KMOX) – With less than three weeks to go before Election Day, Crestwood officials continue to make their case for a property tax hike during a public forum.

A fairly meager turnout at the Crestwood Community Center appeared to suggest that most people have made up their minds either for or against Prop C.

But Greg Paluczak said he was coming in with an open mind and needed some further assurances that the extra funds raised by a 45-cent increase would be used wisely.

“I think there should be a rollback or sunset provision to say that as these revenues come in, we’re going to roll them back to the taxpayers. I don’t want to be paying twice,” he says.

But no amount of justification by city leaders was enough to convince Robert Hahn that a 45-cent hike in the property tax rate is the way to go.

“They’re basically asking to double our taxes just to maintain the services that we have. I think that the city could do a better job of managing costs as opposed to just trying to raise revenue by taxing the people,” he says.

Crestwood City Administrator Kris Simpson has been sampling public reaction to Prop C and feels that their message is getting through.

“The need is not new, it’s been well documented, well established for many years and by and large people are very supportive. I’m optimistic,” he says.

He says the measure would raise more than $1 million, money needed to off-set the impact of two Recessions and the closure of Crestwood Plaza.

