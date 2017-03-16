Glen Carbon Police Redact Campbell’s Name From ‘Person of Interest’

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOX) – (UPDATED 4:30 p.m.) Glen Carbon police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department are no longer looking for Cristy L. Campbell, and say they are no longer searching for a suspect. She was previously named as a “person of interest” who was “possibly endangered.”

Cristy L. Campbell, 32, is 4’11” and 97 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Related story: House Fire in Glen Carbon Kills One

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Glen Carbon police at 618-288-7226, or the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 618-692-4433.

Glen Carbon police say an adult died in a house fire Thursday morning.

The Belleville News-Democrat cited property records showing the burned house belonged to Cristy Lynn Campbell.

Crime scene technicians working at the burned out home on Dogwood Ln. in Glen Carbon. pic.twitter.com/1NBMGimAjN — Brett A. Blume (@brettblumekmox) March 16, 2017

When KMOX called Glen Carbon police to ask about Campbell, we were told it is a matter that is now being handled by the Madison County prosecutor, Tom Gibbons.

KMOX’s Kevin Killeen reports that when something is handed over to a prosecutor, it usually suggests a criminal matter.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook