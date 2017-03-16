Glen Carbon Police Redact Campbell’s Name From ‘Person of Interest’

March 16, 2017 10:45 AM
GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOX)(UPDATED 4:30 p.m.) Glen Carbon police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department are no longer looking for Cristy L. Campbell, and say they are no longer searching for a suspect. She was previously named as a “person of interest” who was “possibly endangered.”

Cristy L. Campbell, 32, is 4’11” and 97 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Glen Carbon police at 618-288-7226, or the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 618-692-4433.

Glen Carbon police say an adult died in a house fire Thursday morning.

The Belleville News-Democrat cited property records showing the burned house belonged to Cristy Lynn Campbell.

When KMOX called Glen Carbon police to ask about Campbell, we were told it is a matter that is now being handled by the Madison County prosecutor, Tom Gibbons.

KMOX’s Kevin Killeen reports that when something is handed over to a prosecutor, it usually suggests a criminal matter.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

