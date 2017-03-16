Local Islamic Center Holds ‘Make America Great Again’ Open House

March 16, 2017 7:14 AM
Filed Under: Council on American Islamic Relations, Dar AlJalal Islamic Center, Islam, Make America Great Again, Open House, President Donald Trump

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations will hold a Make America Great Again open house for Trump supporters. The open house is planned for Sunday March 26 at the Dar AlJalal Islamic Center on Dunn Road in Hazelwood. 

The organization says the open house is for republicans in general and people of all faiths and political beliefs. Their news release says it’s designed to build bridges of understanding as America becomes increasingly polarized and quote, “Islam continues to be misunderstood and maligned.”

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia