Local Islamic Center Holds ‘Make America Great Again’ Open House

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations will hold a Make America Great Again open house for Trump supporters. The open house is planned for Sunday March 26 at the Dar AlJalal Islamic Center on Dunn Road in Hazelwood.
The organization says the open house is for republicans in general and people of all faiths and political beliefs. Their news release says it’s designed to build bridges of understanding as America becomes increasingly polarized and quote, “Islam continues to be misunderstood and maligned.”