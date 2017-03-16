Lock it for Love President Speaks Out After Accidental Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A 12-year-old boy was shot to death Tuesday night while playing with a gun that he and his brother found at their home in St. Louis. The parents are now charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Lise Bernstein is president of Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice. She created the gun lock distribution project, Lock it for Love in 2015 following the Newtown school shootings. And how does she feel about parents being charged in such cases?

“It’s a mixed bag, because we certainly understand the grief that families are going through, but we also know that as a society we need to do what we can to protect children,” she says.

Why don’t parents use gun locks? A Lock it for Love public service announcement asks the question, ” If a simple gun lock may save the life of a child, why would you not use it?”

Berstein says many parents think their children won’t find the gun they’ve hidden, but she says kids are curious. Bernstein says accidental shooting deaths of children are 100 percent preventable.

“When guns are kept secure, when they are stored locked, and unloaded in with the ammunition in a different location,” she says.

Twenty-eight states have child access prevention laws on the books including in Florida, where such shooting deaths have decreased by 50 percent since the 1980’s.

