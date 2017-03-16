Mic’d-Up NHL Fighters Have The Most Cordial Conversation in Penalty Box

The Tony Twist’s and Rob Ramage’s of NHL history may not like it when hockey players from opposing sides call each other ‘buddy.’ But I’ll bet Brenden Dillon of the San Jose Sharks would probably just say something polite in return.

Dillon was mic’d up during Saturday loss to the Nashville Predators, and got into a little scrap with Austin Watson of the Preds.

You can hear him first asking Watson if he wanted to drop the gloves – Watson obliged. Then there’s a few body shots by Dillon, a few swings from Watson, but the two quickly get tied up and call it a draw.

But the conversation continues as they head to their perspective penalty boxes. Here’s the conversation:

Penalty box official: You need water buddy?

Dillon: Yes, please.

Dillon: (yells through the glass): He Watts, we gotta work on our cardio this summer, huh?

Watson: I’m dying after like 10 seconds man. I’ll come see

Dillon: Jesus.

Watson: I’ll come see Joey. We’ll mix it in.

Dillon: Joey doesn’t know cardio.

Watson: Come on, that’s why I need to come see him.

Dillon: I like it.

Not sure who Joey is exactly, could be either one of San Jose player’s Joe Thornton or Joe Pavelski. But I’m not here to speculate, just the facts.

Watson: Goodluck the rest of the year bud.

Dillon: Thanks, you too buddy.

Hockey players are the toughest, and clearly the most respectful athletes in professional American sports.

