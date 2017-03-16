MoDOT to Close Section of Route 109 Next Weekend

March 16, 2017 9:25 PM
Filed Under: alternate, closure, Detour, MoDOT, route, Wildwood

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Drivers along Route 109 in Wildwood should plan alternate routes to detour around a closure scheduled on March 25 for maintenance.

Crews will close Route 109 from Old State Road to New College Avenue to remove and replace a culvert between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Drivers can use Old State Road and Manchester to detour around the closure.

Local residents and businesses will be able to use northbound Route 109 as far as Christy Lane and southbound Route 109 as far as Turkey Track Lane.

