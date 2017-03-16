More Communities Consider Pros and Cons of Airbnb

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – More now on a story we first brought you yesterday.
Is Airbnb the next Uber? It’s getting banned by multiple St. Louis County communities who, apparently, aren’t fans of residents renting out their homes to strangers.
Hazelwood looked at a ban last night. Crestwood passed one earlier this week. Ellisville also passed an Airbnb measure last night, but Mayor Adam Paul tells us he’s in support of the new-age service.
“I certainly think that residents should certainly be able to use their homes as a potential destination,” he says.
Paul says he’s used Airbnb before, most recently on a trip to Colorado with his family. And he says there aren’t many other lodging options in the Ellisville area.
“We’ve had some residents that have come to the city and have wanted to start an Airbnb, and we certainly entertained the idea. We had asked residents that were close to it who were concerned about noise issues, and we reiterated we already have noise ordinances on the books,” he says.