New Developments in Pamela Hupp Murder Trial

March 16, 2017 7:44 AM
louis gumpenberger, murder, Pamela Hupp, Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar, St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, MO. (KMOX) – New developments in the Pamela Hupp case in St. Charles County.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar will hold a press conference this afternoon at 3:30 to discuss these new developments, though no one is tipping their hand as to what those might be.

Pamela Hupp is accused of murdering Louis Gumpenberger, which prosecutors say was a part of a scheme to divert attention from another murder in 2011.

Hupp’s trial is scheduled for October. KMOX will have the latest on this case every step of the way.

