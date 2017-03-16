New Developments in Pamela Hupp Murder Trial

ST. CHARLES, MO. (KMOX) – New developments in the Pamela Hupp case in St. Charles County.
St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar will hold a press conference this afternoon at 3:30 to discuss these new developments, though no one is tipping their hand as to what those might be.
Pamela Hupp is accused of murdering Louis Gumpenberger, which prosecutors say was a part of a scheme to divert attention from another murder in 2011.
Hupp’s trial is scheduled for October. KMOX will have the latest on this case every step of the way.