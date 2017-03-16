Report: Fernandez Was Likely Operating The Boat in Deadly Crash

March 16, 2017 9:08 AM
MIAMI (AP) – Florida authorities say Miami Marlins star Jose Fernandez was likely operating a speeding boat when it crashed into a jetty, killing him and two other men.

gettyimages 605728784 Report: Fernandez Was Likely Operating The Boat in Deadly Crash

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 14: Jose Fernandez #16 of the Miami Marlins reacts after Julio Teheran #49 of the Atlanta Braves layed down a bunt single in the second inning and there was no one covering first base during the play at Turner Field on September 14, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A Florida Fish and Wildlife report released Thursday included a chart listing the “probable seating location of occupants” from evidence collected while investigating the crash off Miami Beach.

The 24-year-old pitcher and the others died when Fernandez’ 32-foot boat struck a jetty just after 3 a.m. last Sept. 25. The report says the boat hit at 65.7 mph.

A previous toxicology report determined alcohol and drugs were a factor, adding the trio spent time at a Miami bar beforehand. A toxicology report released in October showed that Fernandez, 24, was legally drunk and also had cocaine in his system when he died, the Miami Herald reports.

Tampa-based attorney Ralph E. Fernandez, a family friend, had questioned whether the pitcher was driving. He didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

