Schnucks, Union Reach Agreement for Bridgeton Warehouse Workers

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/NEWS RELEASE) – Schnucks and Teamsters Local 688 have reached a tentative agreement with more than 100 workers at its new Bridgeton distribution warehouse.
Mike Goebel, Local 688’s secretary and treasurer, says the union is recommending ratification but couldn’t comment on the deal beyond that – he wants his members to see it first.
Schnucks, in a statement, says the agreement provides healthcare benefit increases, an early buyout option for 50 employees and a new 401k match.
It would also mean Local 688 withdraws its Schnucks boycott – which Goebel says they’ll honor if the membership ratifies the agreement.