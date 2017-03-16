Study Finds Plastics from Yoga Pants in Ocean Pollution

March 16, 2017 9:02 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Yoga pants may help while you’re clearing your mind, but a new study says their polluting our waters.

A key source of sea pollution may be as close as your yoga pants or fleece pullover. A two-year study of microscopic plastics finds that microfibers are surfacing in waters from south Texas to the Florida keys.

When the garments are laundered, tiny bits of plastic trickle in to water supplies, making their way in to sewer systems and ultimately into natural water ways.

Researchers say those plastics are ingested by fish, and those plastics contain harmful chemicals, which could be ingested by people down the line.

