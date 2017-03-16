UPDATE: Baby Pulled Out of Vehicle in Silver Lake Expected to Survive

HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOX/AP) – (UPDATED 6:09 p.m.) The infant pulled from a vehicle in Silver Lake is expected to survive after the car the child was in rolled into a lake.

The details of Thursday’s two ‘inter-related’ deaths in Madison County, Illinois, were told at a 4 p.m. news conference with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Glen Carbon Police Department.

Authorities called Highland EMS’ Todd Zobrist a “hero” after he swam about 50 to 75 feet into the 45-degree water and pulled the 3-month-old from the vehicle.

Zobrist performed CPR on the child on the roof of the submerged SUV.

The infant was treated at a St. Louis hospital after the incident, and is expected to be released Friday.

Our previous reporting is as follows:

The infant was rescued and emergency workers performed CPR before the child was flown to St. Louis.

Though no one else was found in the car, the Illinois Department of Conservation had a boat on the lake searching the water.

Glen Carbon Police Lt. Wayne White says it is possible the case is related to a house fire in nearby Glen Carbon, Illinois, that killed one person. He did not elaborate.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office released the following information:

“Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that his agency is investigating two inter-related incident that involves the deaths of two Madison County residents. These death investigations, although appearing to be related, are underway in the Highland, Illinois and Glen Carbon, Illinois area. The investigations remain active and fluid at this time. In accordance with normal and routine procedure, establishment of positive identification and proper notification of the next of kin will be made before any release of victim identities. Media releases will be coordinated with the investigating law enforcement agencies of jurisdiction. No further release of information from the Madison County Coroner’s Office is anticipated today.”

Our previous reporting is as follows:

HIGHLAND, ILL. (KMOX) – As KMOX's Captain Rodger Brand has been reporting this morning, a large number of first responder vehicles reported to Highland Silver Lake near Illinois Route 143 to remove an SUV from the water.

Media reports indicate a young child was pulled out of the car and transported to a St. Louis hospital. Emergency crews performed CPR on an infant who was then taken to an area hospital. That child’s condition is unknown at this time.

A Nissan Armada vehicle has been towed out of the water. It was a passerby who saw taillights and called 911 to alert authorities.

No one else was rescued from the car. We’ll have an update on this breaking news story when more information becomes available.

