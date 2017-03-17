Accidental Poisonings Rise as Children get in to Medications

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Parents say they know they should do it, but many say they don’t: safely storing their prescription medicines away from their children. That’s resulting in an increase in kids heading to the emergency room.

Injury prevention nurse Lori Winkler at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital says she gets two or three calls a month from doctors requesting a medication lock box for a family that just brought in a child who accidentally took mom or grandma’s medications.

“One, two, three a month, that’s a lot to me, because its something that so easily prevented. Either just locking them up and storing them up high out of the reach of children,” she says.

But it’s not just the parent’s meds that are a concern.

“One of the things that kids will get in to is the gummy vitamins, those are commonly seen because they look like gummy candy,” she says.

Her advice? Keep all medicines and vitamins out of sight and out of the reach of kids.

