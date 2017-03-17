Accidental Poisonings Rise as Children get in to Medications

March 17, 2017 8:35 AM
Filed Under: accidental poisoning, Children, medications

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Parents say they know they should do it, but many say they don’t: safely storing their prescription medicines away from their children. That’s resulting in an increase in kids heading to the emergency room.

Injury prevention nurse Lori Winkler at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital says she gets two or three calls a month from doctors requesting a medication lock box for a family that just brought in a child who accidentally took mom or grandma’s medications.

“One, two, three a month, that’s a lot to me, because its something that so easily prevented. Either just locking them up and storing them up high out of the reach of children,” she says.

But it’s not just the parent’s meds that are a concern.

“One of the things that kids will get in to is the gummy vitamins, those are commonly seen because they look like gummy candy,” she says.

Her advice? Keep all medicines and vitamins out of sight and out of the reach of kids.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia