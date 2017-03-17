Dogtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade Kicks Off at 12:30

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The 34th annual Ancient Order of Hibrenians Parade steps off at 12:30 today in Dogtown.
Thousands are expected to pack Tamm Avenue, on the sloping lawns, leaning out windows, some on second floor balconies, watching 90 floats going by. Floats of antique cars, waving politicians, clog dancers and bag pipers. Some families stake out prime corners, grandparents in lawn chairs with quilts on their lap, parents who took off work and kids who skipped school. For many it’s a day of beer before lunch, jiggly jello shots, and corned beef sandwiches. The grand marshals this year is the family of Judge James Dailey Wahl.
Parishioners at St. James the Greater Parish are expected to be in a mood to celebrate, after fending off an Archdiocese plan to close their historic grade school, which many see as a fortress of Irish culture.
And a traffic note: The parade will marshal on Oakland Avenue this morning ahead of the parade, because of construction in Forest Park.
