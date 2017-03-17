Donation Center Set Up for Glen Carbon Fire Victims

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. (KMOX) – Edwardsville Little Tigers Football and Wrestling Club are collecting donations for the children effected by yesterday’s fire, who also lost their mother is a car accident.
They will be collecting donations tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Tiger Country Building located behind Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville next to the track on Tiger Drive.
Items needed include clothes, shoes, pajamas, blankets, pillows, diapers, toys, gift cards, etc. There is a specific need for dress clothes. The children’s clothing and shoe sizes are listed below:
Boy – age 14 – shoes (size 9), pants (size 14-16/YXL), shirts (size 14-16/YXL)
Boy – age 13 – shoes (size 7 1/2), pants (size 12-14/YL), shirts (size 12-14, YL)
Girl – age 11 – shoes (size 5), pants (size 10-12), shirts (10-12)
Boy – age 8 – shoes (size 2), pants (size 8/YM), shirts (size 8/YM)
Girl – age 7 – shoes (size Y13), pants (size 6-7), shirts (size 6-7)
Boy – age 4 – shoe (size Y10), pants (size 5T), shirts (5T)
Boy – age 3 months (size 3-6 months)
They will also be accepting cash and check donations for the immediate needs of the children. Checks can be made payable to Little Tigers Football.
Online donations can be made here.