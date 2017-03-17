Former Ill. Gov. Seeks Re-sentencing for Corruption Charges

CHICAGO, ILL. (KMOX) – Prosecutors say an appeals court shouldn’t grant former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich a third sentencing hearing.
Their filing comes on the day he started his sixth year in prison for corruption. Blagojevich asked the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in December for another sentencing. Among other things, he argued a lower court didn’t consider his good behavior in prison at an August re-sentencing in reimposing the original 14-year sentence.
The new filing offers few new arguments for why Blagojevich’s sentence is inappropriate. It notes he’s never acknowledged serious wrongdoing. Oral arguments are on April 18.