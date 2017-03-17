Ill. Faces Serious Loss from Health Care Overhaul

March 17, 2017 7:14 AM
Filed Under: American Health Care Act, Congressional Budget Office., healthcare, Illinois, loss, Medicaid

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois health care experts say the state would face a $40 billion loss in federal Medicaid support under a health care overhaul proposed by congressional Republicans.

Three state House committees heard testimony about how major changes to Medicaid outlined in the American Health Care Act would impact Illinois recipients. Experts testified that the $40 billion reduction would come over the act’s 10-year lifespan. That figure is based on recent estimates from the Congressional Budget Office.

Illinois currently spends $10 billion each year on Medicaid.

