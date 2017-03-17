Illinois Sees Inconsistent Changes in Unemployment

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Metro East is among three Illinois metro areas that saw unemployment rates go down in January, but if you live anywhere other than the Metro East, the Chicago area or the Quad Cities, it didn’t look good.
“For the first time in long time, we actually have a metro area that’s back up in to double digits, Rockford up over 11 percent. Now that’s because Fiat Chrysler has a shut down as they re-do a plant, but still that does show up in the numbers,” says Illinois Department of Employment Security Spokesman Bob Gough.
The Metro East unemployment rate fell from 6.7 percent in January 2016 to 6.6 percent in January 2017. About 38 hundred jobs were added during that time, and there were 439 fewer unemployed people active in the labor force.