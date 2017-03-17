Local Liberal Groups Voice Opposition to Supreme Court Nominee

March 17, 2017 6:46 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – As Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch prepares for his confirmation hearing next week, liberal groups in Missouri are coming out against him.

Vincenzo Iuppa, an attorney for the Missouri branch of the National Education Association, says Gorsuch has consistently ruled against students in cases related to the Individuals with Disabilities in Education Act.

“I am particularly concerned with how far outside the mainstream Judge Gorsuch is, particularly on handling of cases of students with special needs,” he says.

Iuppa says Judge Gorsuch has previously ruled against students in every case related to the Individuals with Disabilities in Education Act. Other groups opposing Gorsuch’s nomination include NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri, says Executive Director Alison Dreith.

“We know that Judge Gorsuch is just as extreme as President Trump is. President Trump has promised to punish women and overturn Roe v. Wade,” she says.

