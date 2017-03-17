Maryland Heights May Support New IcePlex Proposal

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The City of Maryland Heights could throw some financial support behind a proposed IcePlex there – one that would host the Blues’ new practice facility.
City Spokesman Craig Workman says aldermen largely support the idea, but it’s so far unclear what the city can afford.
“It’s still a lot out there that we need to figure out. What would be best for our residents,” Workman says. “Number one is, ‘What can we afford?’ and Number two, ‘What is of most value to our residents?'”
The St. Louis Ice Legacy Foundation wants help paying for site preparations – including road and utility improvements plus parking lot construction among other things.
The foundation needs $3.6 million to help with prep, but has not received a definite amount from the city.
“It’a an exciting opportunity…I think the attitude is very proactive,” Workman says. “We’re very excited at this stage, that this can really happen.”
The new facility would be built near the intersection of Marine Avenue and Route 141.