Maryville Expands Cyber Security Program with PNC Grant

March 17, 2017 6:57 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Between charges against two Russian intelligence agents in the 2014 breach of Yahoo and McDonald’s Twitter account hack, cyber security stories are making headlines daily.

Maryville University in St. Louis continues to expand it’s cyber security department. PNC bank just gave the university a $450 thousand grant to provide non-profit agencies with free cyber security help.

Dustin Loeffler is a professor of cyber security and information systems. He says the massive 2014 hack of Target was a wake up call because of what it cost the company. Still he says when it comes to cyber protection, companies don’t want to pay more to secure their data than the value of that data.

“There’s definitely a point of diminishing returns at some point, but what we’re trying to do is bring all companies up to a basic level of cyber security,” he says.

He says stories like the Target hack and the debate over Russian interference in the presidential election are driving more students to enroll in cyber security courses.

