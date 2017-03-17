Maya Angelou Home for Sale in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In the market for a new house? Author Maya Angelou’s childhood home just went up for sale in St. Louis’ Gate District, 3130 Hickory Street.
With three bedrooms and three baths, this historic home is a steal at just $159,000. The home was awarded landmark status in 2015 when the owner discovered it’s poetic history.
Angelou lived in the house for the first three years of her life before going to live in Arkansas with her grandparents. She did come back to St. Louis several years later, where she was inspired to write her best-selling autobiography, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings .
The agency will host an open house this Sunday from 1- 3 p.m. for those who want a first hand look at the origins of the famous St. Louis author and poet… or are just looking to buy a house.
See the listing here.