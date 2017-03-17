WATCH: Michigan’s Red-Hot 2nd Half Shooting Leads To Win

Ryan Mayer

Day 2 of the NCAA Tournament opened with a bang as the 7-seed Michigan Wolverines and 10-seed Oklahoma State Cowboys put up a combined 183 points as the Wolverines took home a 92-91 win. As you might be able to tell, the game was an offensive affair, but the difference was Michigan’s shooting from three in the second half. The Wolverines have been a very good three point shooting team this season, but their second half performance was otherworldly.

Michigan was 11-for-15 from three in the 2nd half. Wow. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Ey87SovSKE — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2017

Yep, you read that correctly. Michigan was 11-0f-15 from three point land in the second half as they and the Cowboys both put up 51 second half points. A big part of the win and that hot shooting was guard Derrick Walton Jr., who hit six of his nine attempts from deep en route to a 26 points outing.

Derrick Walton Jr. filled up the box score! 26 points, 6-9 threes, 5 rebounds, 11 assists #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ep4ehQGPCI — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2017

The Wolverines advance to take on the winner of the Louisville-Jacksonville State match-up later today.