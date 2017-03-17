Renovation of Historic Galesburg Theater Gets Rave Reviews

March 17, 2017 10:30 PM
Filed Under: 100-year-old, Galesburg, Illinois, Orpheum Theatre, renovation, Reviews, Theater

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) – The renovation of a more than 100-year-old theater in western Illinois is getting rave reviews.

The Register-Mail reports improvements to the Orpheum Theatre in Galesburg have so far included a new sound system, stage curtains and a repaired roof.

Executive Director Kevin Maynard says he expects the rest of the repairs funded by a nearly $1 million capital campaign to be completed by next year, barring unexpected delays.

The vaudeville theater first opened in 1916.

Last year the Orpheum raised $920,000 through a capital campaign, exceeding its $850,000 goal. As of this week about $400,000 has been spent.

Maynard says many people are coming in and seeing the changes. He says they’re saying the renovations are “breathing new life into the building.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia