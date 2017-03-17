Two NCAA Championships Come to St. Louis This Weekend

March 17, 2017 8:02 AM
Filed Under: Division 1 Men's Wrestling championships, NCAA championships, Scottrade Center, St. Charles Family Arena, St. Louis Sports Commission, Women's Frozen Four

ST.LOUIS (KMOX) – Sports fans in St. Louis have no excuse to be bored this weekend.

The region is hosting two NCAA championships. The Women’s Frozen Four is at the St. Charles Family Arena Friday and Sunday. St. Louis Sports Commission president Frank Viverito says this is the first time the region’s hosted it.

“The passion, the excellence, the quality of play is really outstanding for the women’s hockey players, and if you haven’t enjoyed the sport, I urge you to get out to the family arena and go see it,” he says.

Scottrade Center is again hosting the Division 1 Men’s Wrestling championships, for which very few tickets remain. Viverito says the publicity and money coming in will make for an exciting, albeit very busy weekend.

“There’s a fan fest at Union Station, and there are wrestling activities going on all around downtown,” he says.

