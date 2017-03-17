Click to Stream Cardinals vs. Mets | HELP

VIDEO: Shimkus Recognizes Highland Paramedic for Heroic Actions

March 17, 2017 2:08 PM
Filed Under: Congressman John Shimkus, Highland EMS, Todd Zobrist

WASHINGTON (KMOX) – Illinois Congressman John Shimkus addressed the chamber after the House concluded legislative business today to recognize Highland EMS paramedic Todd Zobrist.

“Yesterday afternoon, Todd was the first to arrive on the scene after receiving a call of a vehicle in Silver Lake with a person possibly inside,” Shimkus said. “When he saw the vehicle partially submerged, he swam out in the cold water to search for anyone inside. He found an unresponsive baby boy, rescued him from the vehicle, and immediately began CPR on the roof of the vehicle. Todd was able to revive the 3-month old at the scene and the baby was transported to a St. Louis hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.”

Related story: Baby Pulled Out of Vehicle in Silver Lake Expected to Survive

“I would like to commend Todd for his heroic and life-saving actions. It’s a great tribute to Southern Illinois.”

Shimkus also ordered a flag to be flown over the U.S. Capitol today in recognition of Zobrist’s heroism.

