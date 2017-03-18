Roll N Roll Icon Chuck Berry Dies at 90

St. Charles County, MO (KMOX) Roll N Roll icon Chuck Berry has passed away at age 90.
St. Charles County police reporting the following on their Facebook page:
St. Charles County police responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. today (Saturday, March 18). Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques. Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m.
The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry.
The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement.