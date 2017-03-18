TIAM Saturday March 18th

In the midst of Thursday’s tragic story in Madison County emerged a true, real-life hero. A paramedic who risked his life by jumping into frigid water to save a three-month old child. This morning on Total Information AM, we replayed the interview KMOX’s Ryan Reker did with Todd Zobrist and his partner that morning, Ty Barr. Click here to hear their story.

If you’re downtown this weekend, you’ll see it teeming with wrestling fans. Meanwhile in St. Charles, hockey fans are converging on the Family Arena. The St. Louis Sports Commission plays a major role in bringing events like the NCAA Wrestling Championships and the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four to the region. This morning, we talked with Commission President Frank Viverito about the events and their impact on the region. Check out our conversation here.

The Rep’s 50th season concludes with “The Million Dollar Quartet”, which includes a mini-concert featuring the four main characters. Harry Hamm has seen it and loved it! Hear his review here.

Our birthday celebration today included tributes to a historic Miss America, a rapping and acting Queen and the Blues number 41. Hear all of that and more, here.

On Sunday, Megan Lynch will be in with Maria. They’ll learn about the dangers of ear buds and an upcoming fundraiser for the Center for Hearing and Speech, Harry will review “Beauty and the Beast” and they’ll have the latest news, sports, traffic (if necessary) and weather.

Thanks for checking in. Have a great Saturday!

Maria and Brian