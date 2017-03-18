Webster Groves Takes Class 5A Boys State Title

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Louisville recruit Courtney Ramey had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Saint Louis recruit Carte’Are Gordon added 21 points and Webster Groves routed Lee’s Summit West 70-35 on Saturday to win Missouri’s Class 5A boys state championship.
Cam Potts also had 11 points for the Statesmen (29-2), who led 20-10 after the first quarter and 37-24 at halftime before rolling in the second half in their fourth title game appearance.
Webster Groves outscored Lee’s Summit West 33-11 in the second half.
Elijah Childs had 13 points and Christian Bishop scored 10 for Lee’s Summit West (26-3), which beat perennial powerhouse Chaminade on the way to its first title game appearance.
