Webster Groves Takes Class 5A Boys State Title

March 18, 2017
Filed Under: Cam Potts, Carte'Are Gordon, Courtney Ramey, Lee's Summit West, MSHSAA, Webster Groves High School

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Louisville recruit Courtney Ramey had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Saint Louis recruit Carte’Are Gordon added 21 points and Webster Groves routed Lee’s Summit West 70-35 on Saturday to win Missouri’s Class 5A boys state championship.

Cam Potts also had 11 points for the Statesmen (29-2), who led 20-10 after the first quarter and 37-24 at halftime before rolling in the second half in their fourth title game appearance.

Webster Groves outscored Lee’s Summit West 33-11 in the second half.

Elijah Childs had 13 points and Christian Bishop scored 10 for Lee’s Summit West (26-3), which beat perennial powerhouse Chaminade on the way to its first title game appearance.

