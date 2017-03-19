Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Police Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A domestic violence call leads to a St. Louis County Police officer shooting and killing 59-year Clifton Knickmeyer .
Police Chief Jon Belmar says it happened in the 8700 block of Zellwood, early Sunday morning when the victim, the 58 year old girlfriend of Knickmeyer, said an altercation turned physical.
Belmar said “he’s standing next to the bed and at one point, he reaches up under the bedding, they command him to show his hands, in fact, he produces a semi-automatic, he begins to come up with the firearm and one of the officers shoots this individual several times.” The woman’s adult son was also in the house, neither were injured.
Belmar says Knickmeyer died at the scene.