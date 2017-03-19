Rough Landing in Columbia IL, Pilot OK

March 19, 2017 6:23 PM
Filed Under: Columbia Illinois, plane crash, Sackman Field

Columbia, IL (KMOX) A single engine plane ended up on it’s roof Sunday while landing at Sackman Field in Columbia Illinois.

KMOX’s Brian Kelly was on the scene shortly after it happened. Kelly says the plane’s pilot told him he had “just run out of runway”. He says he hit a berm and flipped over. At the end of the grass runway there is a freshly plowed field ready for tomato planting.

The pilot called it a minor incident.

The FAA will investigate.

