Best Ravioli In St. Louis

By Lisa Payne-Naeger One of the great pleasures of being a native St. Louisan is living in a place that is full of great food. And, as St. Louisans, we enjoy a delicacy most around the country may not even dream about. But we know the stuff that dreams are made of is St. Louis’s own ravioli. Whether we toast our ravioli or enjoy it with many different signature sauces, served by many different signature restaurateurs, it is truly heaven on earth.

Lorenzo’s Trattoria

1933 Edwards St.

St. Louis, MO 63110

(314) 773-2223

www.lorenzostrattoria.com Ravioli is stuffed pasta with a with any number of delicious delights. At Lorenzos, they do a fabulous Goat Cheese Ravioli. Served in a tomato-basil pancetta broth, well, it’s like nothing you’ve ever experienced before. They serve it as an appetizer to the wonderful menu of northern Italian fare they are famous for, on The Hill. And you can start your meal with their Goat Cheese Ravioli, or you can break the rules and pair it with a great soup and/or salad for your dinner. Either way, it’s party for your mouth and will leave you satisfied.

Mama’s On The Hill

2132 Edwards St.

St. Louis, MO 63110

(314) 776-3100

www.mamasonthehill.com The Hill is famous, in St. Louis, as a great Italian neighborhood that is loaded with great Italian restaurants. Just as famous is our own Toasted Ravioli! Mama Campisi’s is another St. Louis institution, and there you will get delicious, authentic St. Louis Toasted Ravioli. At the top of both their lunch and dinner menus is, you guessed it, this St. Louis signature treat, served with Mama’s famous marinara. True Toasted Ravioli is lightly breaded and deep fried until just the right golden brown. When you take that first bite and taste the specially seasoned meat filling, you’ll definitely be back for more.

Zia’s

5256 Wilson Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

(314) 776-0020

www.zias.com While St. Louis, and specifically restaurants on The Hill, are famous for great toasted ravioli, it’s important to note that not all ravioli in St. Louis is toasted, but all ravioli in St. Louis is great. At least that’s what you’ll think if you experience the several fabulous ravioli dishes at Zia’s. Yes, you can get Toasted Ravioli served with marinara, but you can also get Toasted Seafood Ravioli, stuffed with shrimp and crabmeat. You can also get Portabella Asparagi, a jumbo ravioli stuffed with portabella mushrooms topped with fresh asparagus. If you can’t make it to The Hill Monday through Sunday to enjoy a meal in the restaurant, you may want to consider letting them cater your next event. Either way, don’t miss this great fare. Related: Taking Toasted Ravioli To A New Level

Mangia Italiano

3145 S. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63118

(314) 644-8585

www.dineatmangia.net Mangia Italiano offers a unique twist to “traditional” Toasted Ravioli. Traditional ravioli with a meat filling is always a favorite, but for the vegan, well, they have something for them too. And even if you aren’t vegetarian, you may want to try their vegetarian filling ravioli. Served with a trio of sauces, garlic aioli, basil pesto, and Arrabbiata for that added deliciousness. And for a little more variety, try Mushroom Ravioli, Butternut Squash Ravioli, or Lobster and Shrimp Ravioli. It’s ravioli heaven. They are open seven days a week until 3:00 a.m. each day so there’s no reason why you can’t satisfy your ravioli cravings. Mangia!