Drivers on East & Westbound I-64 Delayed Due to Police Activity

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A traffic problem for east and westbound Interstate 64 drivers near Hampton Avenue this afternoon.

St. Louis police tell KMOX that a male passenger was cutting himself, and when the driver, his female friend, tried to stop him, the man jumped out of the car and onto the highway, causing an accident.

Police responded and the man allegedly refused to drop the knife, and he was tazed.

The man was taken to the hospital.

Police are now processing the scene, and that’s causing substantial delays for east and westbound I-64 drivers.

