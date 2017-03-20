Fair St. Louis Looking for New Vendors

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – While we’re thinking spring, Fair St. Louis planners are thinking summer. Julie Donnelly, event marketing manager, says they’re now accepting applications for “the fairway.” It was a new addition last year.
“We are looking for people who are merchandisers and artisans, people who make their own t-shirts, fun crafts or home decor, to people who maybe own a shop and they just want to get another 50 to 100 thousand people in a day,” she says.
One returning vendor creates outdoor furniture out of milk jugs according to Donnelly, so the possibilities are endless.
Donnelly says it’s a great way for the fair to support regional artisans and merchants. Applications for merchants and roaming vendors can be found at fairsaintlouis.org. This year’s Fair St. Louis will run Sunday, July 2nd through Tuesday, July 4th in Forest Park.