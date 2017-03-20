Listen to Win Tickets to Jimmy Buffett

Win: A pair of tickets to see Jimmy Buffett at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Contest Ends: Friday, March 24, 2017
Listen to The Charlie Brennan Show, Monday through Thursday and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jimmy Buffett at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Local Parrotheads won’t want to miss their chance to soak in the full Margaritaville experience. “We are thrilled to have Jimmy Buffett make his return to St. Louis,” said Larry Pearson, General Manager of Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. “Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band concerts are always a top highlight of the season for both fans and our staff. We can’t wait to transform the venue into Margaritaville on July 6th!”
Tickets for the show go on sale, this Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. For more information click here for the event page at LiveNation.com.
Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, March 24, 2017. Read the official contest rules.