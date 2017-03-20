Listen to Win Tickets to KMOX’s Kegs and Eggs on Cardinals Opening Day

March 20, 2017 9:34 AM
Win: A pair of tickets to KMOX’s Kegs and Eggs in the Ballpark Village parking lot on Sunday, April 2, before the St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day game vs the Chicago Cubs.

Contest Ends: Friday, March 24, 2017

Listen to TIAM all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to KMOX’s Kegs and Eggs in the Ballpark Village parking lot on Sunday, April 2, before the St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day game vs the Chicago Cubs.

The event begins at 2:30 p.m., and concludes at 6:30 p.m., an hour before first pitch.

Get your tickets now at KMOX.com/kegs.

Must be 21 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, March 24, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

