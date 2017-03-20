Local Businesses Cheer the Blues on to the Playoffs

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – With the Blues teetering on the brink of making or missing this year’s playoffs, downtown businesses are cheering them on harder than ever.

The Blues on-again, off-again push to secure a spot under coach Mike Yeo is being watched closely by William Thomas, a manager at Maurizio’s Pizza and Sports Bar at Clark and Tucker, mere steps away from Scottrade Center.

He says the longer the Blues season lasts, the better it is for their bottom line. So as a fan and as a businessman he’s hoping for a strong push for the post-season.

“As long as the Blues are playing and they’re in town, usually in-house it brings about $10 thousand difference when they’re here versus when they’re not,” he says.

When the Blues made their deepest post-season run in thirty years last spring, it was the best of times for Addie Bruening, who helps run Hair of the Dog saloon on Washington Avenue.

“It’s the best, electric. We love the Blues its a neighborhood bar, a lot of the neighborhood comes to watch,” she says.

And that’s why Hair of the Dog and other bars and restaurants around town are keeping all of their fingers crossed that the Blues can secure a playoff spot this year.

Among those pulling hard for the Blues is Jason Lee, general manager of Bobby’s Place and Plager Lounge on Washington Avenue. That’s because Blues games, both away but especially at home, bring in lots of thirsty hockey fans.

“It’s extremely important that they do, both because we love St. Louis and it’s good for business. I’d really like to see them get the cup one of these years because we’ve come so close in the past,” he says.

With three weeks left, the Blues are hovering between hanging onto the final Wild Card spot and sparring with Nashville for third place in the Central Division.

