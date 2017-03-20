Local Store Awarded for Furnishing Homes for Paralyzed Vets

March 20, 2017 6:34 PM
Filed Under: FBI Director, First responders, furniture store, manchester, Shubert Design Furniture

MANCHESTER, MO (KMOX) – Furnishing adaptable homes for paralyzed veterans and first responders has earned a Manchester furniture store, and the Gary Sinise Foundation, a top award from the FBI Director.

During a ceremony Monday morning at Shubert Design Furniture, St. Louis Special Agent in Charge William Woods presented Jim Shubert with the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award.

“They spend so much of their time and their money and their energy into helping the community…helping our police officers and our soldiers, that we felt they deserved special recognition,” Woods says.

Woods pointed out that it was Shubert who convinced the Foundation to expand its effort to build adaptable homes for paralyzed veterans.

Shubert says it was after the Dallas officer shootings and the wounding of Ballwin officer Mike Flamion, that he held the pre-meeting meal hostage – at a Gary Senise Foundation Board meeting.

“I would not let them serve the food until they all agreed that we were going to get involved in this venture,” Shubert says.

Shubert and the Foundation’s next project is a custom home for Ballwin officer Mike Flamion, which will break ground on Tuesday.

