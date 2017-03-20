Police Investigate Assault, Shooting on Metrolink Platform

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Investigators are hoping surveillance video helps them track down the group the criminals responsible for last night’s shooting at the Busch Stadium Metrolink platform.

Detectives will be looking at the video from the stadium platform and from the station where the suspects got onto the train in the metro east.

Police say that after getting on the westbound train the six suspects, four males and two females, tried to force a man and his son to give them cash. When the son finally gave them five bucks, one of the suspects pistol whipped him. The gun went off and the bullet struck a man standing on the Busch Stadium platform in the head.

The suspects got off the train there and ran. The assault victims met police at the Central West End station. The shooting victim, who police believe is homeless, is in critical condition and may not make it.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook