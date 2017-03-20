St. Louis in the Top Regions for Employment Growth

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you’re looking for work, the St. Louis region is one of the better places to be, according to P.N.C. Bank’s Regional Market Outlook. Economist Kurt Rankin says employment growth in the region out-paced the nation, and that’s with a lag in manufacturing.
“I think manufacturing should make a comeback. 2016 was not a structural flaw, just a slowdown in manufacturing, some job losses, but 2017 should see manufacturing in St. Louis get back on its feet,” he says.
Rankin says that tight labor market means job seekers should find themselves “in the driver’s seat in 2017 when it comes to hiring and career advancement opportunities.”