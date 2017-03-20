Three More Titles For St. Louis High Schools

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Lauryn Miller had 20 points and Kirkwood held on down the stretch to beat Lee’s Summit 43-36 on Saturday night to win the Missouri girls Class 5A state championship.

It’s the first state title for the Pioneers (28-3), who made it to the tournament final for the second straight year. They led just 39-36 in the closing seconds before putting the game away.

The Pioneers needed two overtimes to beat Rock Bridge in the semifinals before winning it all.

Lee’s Summit (16-14) spent much of the season below .500 before getting on a roll late in the year. The Tigers avenged two losses to Park Hill by winning their quarterfinal matchup, then topped St. Joseph’s Academy in the semifinals to reach Saturday night’s game.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Sonya Morris had 17 points, Kiki Britzmann added 10 and Incarnate Word Academy rolled to a 59-37 victory over St. Pius X of Kansas City in the Missouri girls Class 4A championship game Saturday.

Marisa Warren also had nine points and eight rebounds for the Red Knights (28-4), who used the same stifling defense that led to a 47-24 semifinal victory over Carl Junction in the finals.

Congratulations to the Incarnate Word Academy Red Knights: Class 4 girls state champions pic.twitter.com/OYuSxJL4mg — Earl Austin Jr. (@earlaustinjr) March 18, 2017

St. Pius X hit five second-half field goals and shot 29 percent from the field for the game.

The Warriors (26-4) trailed just 22-21 at halftime, but Incarnate Word used a 15-8 third quarter to seize control. The Red Knights proceeded to outscore St. Pius X 22-8 in the fourth to seal the win.

Abby Hipp led the Warriors with 16 points.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Daniel Farris had 16 points, Vashon leaned on its stingy defense and the Wolverines beat Bolivar 44-32 on Saturday for the Missouri boys Class 4 state basketball championship.

Joseph Reece and Koray Gilbert added eight points apiece for Vashon (27-3), which only allowed four first-half field goals in winning its second straight title and 10th overall.

Vashon HC Tony Irons talks about the state championship victory with Jim Powers of MSHSAA-TV pic.twitter.com/Xi7bTDFyPY — Earl Austin Jr. (@earlaustinjr) March 18, 2017

The Wolverines need overtime to beat St. Mary’s in the opening round of the state tournament, then rolled through the next two rounds, winning their semifinal 63-41.

Conley Garrison had 12 points to lead the Liberators (27-5), who were appearing in their first state title game since 1960, when they won their only championship.

Bolivar wound up 2 for 16 from beyond the arc and shot 28.6 percent for the game.

