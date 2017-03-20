Tony Bennett Concert Comes to Fabulous Fox Theatre This Summer

ST. LOUIS (NEWS RELEASE) – Fox Concerts presents Tony Bennett, the 19 time Grammy Award-winning musician whose music spans over six decades on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.
Tony Bennett’s daughter, Antonia Bennett has been touring with her father and will open the performance with a collection of jazz/pop standards. Antonia Bennett is a graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music.
Bennett has worldwide record sales in the millions, and dozens of platinum and gold albums to his credit. He is a musician who touches the hearts and souls of audiences with his legendary vocals and charming stage presence.
His long list of achievements, spanning over 60 years, includes nineteen Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, making this artist a true international treasure. His signature tunes, such as “Steppin’ Out With My Baby” and “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” form part of the fabric of American music culture. Often billed as the world’s most boyish octogenarian, TONY BENNETT is a vital musical artist at the peak of his powers.
Tickets go on sale March 24 at 10 a.m. either online at metrotix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.