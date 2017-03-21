Ameren Donations Help Improve Security at Animal Shelter

March 21, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: 5A's Animal Shelter, Ameren Illinois, electric, lights, poles, security

GODFREY, ILL. (KMOX) – Ameren Illinois comes to the aid of a 55-year-old not-for-profit, no kill animal shelter in Godfrey, Ill. The utility company donated two poles, dusk-to-dawn lights and the underground service to improve security at the shelter.

The 5A’s Animal Shelter Executive Director Ric Jun says they couldn’t afford the work without Ameren.

“It’s dark out here. It’s very very dark and in the winter time it’s horrible. So we were talking and a friend of the shelter made one telephone call to Ameren Illinois and they were quick to respond, came out and put in the two poles. It illuminates the side of the shelter very well,” he says,

5A’s Facebook page says they help find about 500 homes for animals every year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia