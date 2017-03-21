Ameren Donations Help Improve Security at Animal Shelter

GODFREY, ILL. (KMOX) – Ameren Illinois comes to the aid of a 55-year-old not-for-profit, no kill animal shelter in Godfrey, Ill. The utility company donated two poles, dusk-to-dawn lights and the underground service to improve security at the shelter.
The 5A’s Animal Shelter Executive Director Ric Jun says they couldn’t afford the work without Ameren.
“It’s dark out here. It’s very very dark and in the winter time it’s horrible. So we were talking and a friend of the shelter made one telephone call to Ameren Illinois and they were quick to respond, came out and put in the two poles. It illuminates the side of the shelter very well,” he says,
5A’s Facebook page says they help find about 500 homes for animals every year.