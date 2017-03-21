AUDIO: Cuonzo Martin Says of New Mizzou Job ‘This Is It For Me’

Sam Masterson (@sammasterson22) March 21, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: audio, basketball, CAL, Columbia, Cuonzo Martin, East St. Louis, head coach, interivew, KMOX, Mike Kelly, Missouri, Mizzou, new, press conference, Sports Open Line, St. Louis

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMOX) – Cuonzo Martin mentioned the 30-year tenure of former University of Missouri Men’s Basketball coach Norm Stewart when was asked about how long he plans to stay at Mizzou.

His previous three jobs – Missouri State, Tennessee and California – all were three-year stints. His message at Monday’s press conference to introduce Martin could be a the start of a trend-breaking stay for Martin.

“I pray to God that this is it for me. I didn’t take this job to say ‘O.K., it didn’t work out after three for four years.’ This is it for me,” Martin told KMOX’s Mike Kelly in an exclusive interview.

Listen to the entire interview between Kelly and Martin:

Martin said his agent stayed busy after Cal’s season ended with a fifth-place finish in the Pac-12, last season. But says he choose to ‘come home’ to Mizzou becuase of it’s fans, community and an opportunity to win a National Championship.

He was born in St. Louis, then his parents moved to East St. Louis, Illinois when he was 3-years-old.

Martin coached teams are well-known to be defense-first. He believes a player’s true toughness and pride is shown on defense.

“Anybody can shot a ball at the rim, and I’ve seen guys miss a lot of shots,” Martin says. “But guys taking pride in playing defense and stopping your man, that’s toughness.”

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia