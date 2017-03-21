VIDEO: Baby Born With Extra Legs Thriving After Surgery

Associated Press March 21, 2017 9:37 PM
Filed Under: Advocate Children's Hospital, baby, conjoined, Illinois, Ivory Coast, Park Ridge, second spine, surgery, twin, two legs, West Africa

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (AP) – Doctors say a baby girl from Africa who’s recovering from a risky surgery at a Chicago-area hospital should be able to lead a normal life.

Ten-month-old Dominique was born in the Ivory Coast with a not-fully-developed conjoined twin. Doctors performed surgery on March 8 to remove two legs and a second spine that protruded from her back.

More than 50 doctors and nurses are now caring for her at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois. Her foster mother, Nancy Swabb of Chicago, says her family learned about Dominique on social media and knew instantly they wanted to help.

Swabb says Dominique can now sit up, raise her hands and reach for things, which she couldn’t do before. She’ll eventually return to her family in West Africa.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia