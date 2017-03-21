Cardinals Rollout Food Truck to be Featured on Game Days

ST. LOUIS, Mo., March 21, 2017 – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the arrival of the Cardinals Nation Food Truck. Serving a combination of ballpark fare and unique culinary creations, the #CardsFoodTruck will be located at 8th and Walnut St. on game days, available for corporate and social events and catering and be a part of the Cardinals outreach throughout the St. Louis community.

“The Cardinals Nation Food Truck gives us the opportunity to add to the game day experience around Busch Stadium,” said Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals. “It also allows us to take Cardinals Nation Restaurant on the road and bring the ballpark atmosphere to our fans around the region.”

The food truck menu consists of 10 entrée offerings including fan favorites from the Cardinals Nation Restaurant like the Cardinals Nation Nachos and Four Cheese Mac & Cheese, along with fun new selections such as Bacon Ribs and the Twisted Cheddar Brat. In addition to taking part in local fairs and festivals, Cardinals fans will even see the truck on streets around the city for lunch service.

“We are using a lot of local products to put together our menu,” said Nate Green, Cardinals Nation Director of Operations, who will oversee the Cardinals Nation Food Truck. “Products like G&W sausages and hot dogs, Companion Bread Co., and A Different Twist Pretzel Company really help make these fun menu choices a reality.”

The idea for the food truck began last year as a way of extending the Cardinals Nation Restaurant brand. The food truck started as a 20-foot diesel truck from Degel Truck Center in Hazelwood, Mo. and then made its way to Schantz Manufacturing in Highland, Ill. for a custom box kitchen build.

“As a local company working with our local team, we are proud to have the opportunity to build the Cardinals Nation Food Truck for the St. Louis Cardinals organization and think it will be the best food truck in the industry,” said Mike Schantz, President of Schantz Manufacturing.

Fans can follow the #CardsFoodTruck on Twitter @CardsFoodTruck, on the Cardinals website at cardinals.com/foodtruck and on the Cardinals Nation Facebook page at facebook.com/cardinalsnation for weekly truck location announcements. Booking opportunities are available by calling 314.345.9880 or emailing foodtruck@cardinals.com. A PDF of the Cardinals Nation Food Truck menu follows below.

