Democratic Candidates Flood Ill. Gubernatorial Race

March 21, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: Democrat State Senator Daniel Biss, Democrats, Governor, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – The field of Democrats hoping to unseat Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner next year is growing.

Democrat State Senator Daniel Biss joins Bob Daiber, Chris Kennedy and others on the already crowded ticket. Rauner isn’t a fan.

“Anybody who’s been part of the system or will be loyal to the party that is controlled by one person is going to be part of the problem,” he says.

Biss, a former math professor from Chicago’s northern suburbs, says people “are hurting because of the failed policies of the last two years.” The GOP says Biss has supported House Speaker Michael Madigan and would be “the North Shore branch of the Madigan machine.”

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia