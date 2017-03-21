Democratic Candidates Flood Ill. Gubernatorial Race

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – The field of Democrats hoping to unseat Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner next year is growing.
Democrat State Senator Daniel Biss joins Bob Daiber, Chris Kennedy and others on the already crowded ticket. Rauner isn’t a fan.
“Anybody who’s been part of the system or will be loyal to the party that is controlled by one person is going to be part of the problem,” he says.
Biss, a former math professor from Chicago’s northern suburbs, says people “are hurting because of the failed policies of the last two years.” The GOP says Biss has supported House Speaker Michael Madigan and would be “the North Shore branch of the Madigan machine.”