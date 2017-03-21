Father, Daughter Run for Aldermanic Seats in St. Louis City Wards

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A unique situation has unfolded on the political front in St. Louis city. A father and daughter are running for open Aldermanic seats in different Wards.

Marty Spikener is running in the 21st Ward and Antree’ Spikener in the 27th. Marty tells KMOX that finding money has been tough, but believes his neighborhood will be best served by people who have a long history in the community.

“One of the things that motivates me is the fact that these houses are empty,” Spikener says. “Other houses on the block I’ve seen people live in…and now they’re vacant.”

Marty says he’s worked hard to create a home, yet notes you don’t have to walk far to witness blight. He adds he would just like to see his neighborhood improve as far as crime and develop an overall safe environment.

“These buildings have bricks. A lot of these buildings have been around since the 1800’s,” Spikener says. “If we at least eliminate these buildings, crime in the neighborood – it would make the neighborhood look a lot better.”

He believes it’s worth looking into the cost of bricks, maybe using the old ones for new construction. This would reduce the cost of demolishing dilapidated buildings that cannot be saved.

Spikener says his daughter shares his passion for making their neighborhoods thriving areas, where people want to live again.

Antree’ created “#trashbag,” because she wants people to take pride in their neighborhood.

The 21st is Alderman Antonio French’s ward and Chris Carter is the 27th ward Alderman – neither are seeking re-election.

