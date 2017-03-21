Kinloch Fire Department Officials Face Fraud Charges

KINLOCH, MO (KMOX) – The fire chief and president of the Kinloch Fire Department’s board face federal fraud charges.
Prosecutors say 50-year-old Darren Small and his wife, 39-year-old Jayna Small allegedly stole money from the fire district to pay for personal items like cigarettes and liquor, as well as home utility bills.
If convicted, the Smalls could get up to five years in prison on a conspiracy charge, up to ten years for access fraud, and up to twenty for wire fraud.
A federal court appearance is scheduled today.