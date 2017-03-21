Kinloch Fire Department Officials Face Fraud Charges

March 21, 2017 6:36 AM
Filed Under: charges, fraud, Kinloch Fire Department, Money

KINLOCH, MO (KMOX) – The fire chief and president of the Kinloch Fire Department’s board face federal fraud charges.

Prosecutors say 50-year-old Darren Small and his wife, 39-year-old Jayna Small allegedly stole money from the fire district to pay for personal items like cigarettes and liquor, as well as home utility bills.

If convicted, the Smalls could get up to five years in prison on a conspiracy charge, up to ten years for access fraud, and up to twenty for wire fraud.

A federal court appearance is scheduled today.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia