Police: Brady’s Missing Super Bowl Jerseys Tracked to Mexico

BOSTON (AP) – Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey has been found in Mexico six weeks after it vanished from the Patriots’ locker room but the mystery isn’t over.
The NFL said the jersey was found in “possession of a credentialed member of the international media,” and authorities were investigating Monday whether a former Mexican tabloid newspaper executive played a role in the theft.
It wasn’t the only piece of memorabilia recovered: Authorities found a Brady jersey that had gone missing after the Patriots’ 2015 Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks. And NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says that a helmet belonging to a Denver Broncos player was also discovered.
The stolen jersey and the investigation that stretched from Boston to the border captivated Patriots fans and social media for several days after the Patriots’ 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.
